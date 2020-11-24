Coronavirus UK Supreme Court Judge Slams ‘Totalitarian’ COVID ‘Control Freaks’ In Government

Sumption wrote that there are “many different answers to the dilemmas of a Covid Christmas”, yet the crux of the matter is “whether we should be allowed to make the choice for ourselves, instead of having it imposed on us by law.”

“But for the Jacobins of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) and the control freaks in the Department of Health, theirs is the only answer,” Sumption urged.

https://summit.news/2020/11/23/uk-supreme-court-judge-slams-totalitarian-covid-control-freaks-in-government/