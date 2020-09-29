Covid And The Collapse Of Reason

A quarter of the population is still under lockdown. The rest of us are living under the most stringent social rules in living memory. Students in Scotland and Manchester are locked in their halls of residence and are prevented by actual police officers from going outside, visiting a pub or returning to their family home. Riot police are violently shutting down anyone who protests against this new authoritarianism, as we witnessed in Trafalgar Square on Saturday. And the economy is in freefall: we are heading for the largest recession on record, with millions of jobs on the line.

