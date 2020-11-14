Covid By The (Fake) Numbers: How To Rig The Tests And The Trials

For example, the number of “cycles” for which the test is set is a key factor. Each cycle is a huge amplification of the tissue sample taken from the patient. When you blow up that tissue sample above 34 cycles, you get gigantic numbers of false-positive results, even by the standards of the test. Fauci has admitted it. I’ve pointed out that FDA guidelines nevertheless recommend doing the test at up to 40 cycles. This alone explains reports of “rising COVID case numbers.”

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/11/jon-rappoport/how-theyll-fake-the-success-of-the-covid-vaccine/