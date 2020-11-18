COVID Contact-Tracing Has Been A Monumental Failure

This was the question explored in a new WSJ article that sought to try and find out where the record amount of new cases are coming from across the globe. In Germany, for instance, authorities say they don’t know where 75% of people who test positive from the virus have gotten in. In Austria, that number is 77%. In Spain, the country was only able to identify 7% of cases. In France and Italy, that number is around 20%.

Here in the U.S., we only don’t have much more in the way of detail. In New York, for example, a senior adviser for public health estimates 10% of cases came from travel, 5% came from gatherings and 5% came from “institutional settings”. The rest? We’ll, there really isn’t any visibility into where they came from.

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/covid-contact-tracing-has-been-monumental-failure