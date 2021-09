Anyone who still believes a single thing either their governments or their media say is a fool on a hill. But not a lonely fool, it’s getting crowded on those hills. And we can ask ourselves how we got here till the cows have been home, fed and watered and out to pasture again, but it’s a little late for that now. We swallowed it all, and we continue to do so.

https://www.theautomaticearth.com/2021/09/five-alarm-fire/