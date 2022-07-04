Covid Vaccines: Not Safe At (Operation) Warp Speed

So, what are the results? There were 139 AESIs among the 33,986 people vaccinated, one for every 244 people. That may sound bad, but those numbers mean nothing without comparison against a control group. There were 97 AESIs among the 33,951 people who received a placebo. Combining these numbers implies 12.5 vaccine-induced AESIs for every 10,000 people vaccinated, with a 95% confidence interval of 2.1 to 22.9 per 10,000 people. To phrase it differently, there is one additional AESI for every 800 people vaccinated (95% CI: 437-4762).

That is very high for a vaccine. No other vaccine on the market comes close.

 

 

https://brownstone.org/articles/are-the-covid-mrna-vaccines-safe/

 