Crypto Madness—The Next Great Inflation

While Bitcoin and its many relatives (see below) are each individually limited by math, the number of different brands is unlimited. This means the aggregate supply of cryptocoins is virtually unlimited.

Thus the prognosis isn’t good: The aggregate is what counts and since it is, for all intents and purposes, unlimited, as the aggregate supply approaches infinity, by the Law of Supply and Demand, the value approaches zero. This drop in value would be experienced as price inflation of anything purchased with crypto. Likely massive price inflation.