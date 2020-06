Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

International Man: Recently, massive riots have broken out in many cities across the US. Despite the unrest—and the economic damage from the shutdowns—the stock market continues to rally. It seems that markets don’t reflect earnings, economic prosperity, or growth. What is going on here? David Stockman: It’s quite simple. The Fed has unleashed the greatest […]