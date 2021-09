Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

Obviously, the hideously inflated asset trouble that has been long brewing in plain sight is now arriving in a rush. But the point is, throughout the global financial system, there are countless instances of China’s Evergrande with its ticking time bomb of $300 billion of debts, payables, and customer deposit liabilities. And, like the case […]