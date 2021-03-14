Deplatforming Of Covid Skeptics Was Planned By The Gates-O-Pus In October 2019

The attached document shows that a cabal of powerful individuals did indeed begin planning the mass eviction of vaccine skeptics from social media in October 2019, a week or two before COVID began circulating. That month, Microsoft founder Bill Gates organized an exercise of four “table-top” simulations of a worldwide coronavirus pandemic with other high-ranking “Deep State” panjandrums. The exercise was referred to as Event 201.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/gates-planned-social-media-censorship-vaccine-safety/?utm_source=salsa&eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=26b5c090-223d-4d5d-9526-e0f692535e8c