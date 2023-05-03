Disarm And Defund—The Federal Bureaucrats

Among the agencies being supplied with night-vision equipment, body armor, hollow-point bullets, shotguns, drones, assault rifles and LP gas cannons are the IRS, Smithsonian, U.S. Mint, Health and Human Services, FDA, Small Business Administration, Social Security Administration, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Education Department, Energy Department, Bureau of Engraving and Printing and an assortment of public universities.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2023/05/no_author/disarm-the-irs-de-militarize-the-bureaucracy-and-dismantle-the-standing-army/