The IPO market is manic. Stocks haven’t been this expensive since the dot-com era. The Nasdaq 100 has doubled in two years, leaving its valuation bloated — all while volatility remains stubbornly high It’s a setup that’s left investors sitting on fat returns from 2020, a year that defied easy explanation. It’s also one that has a growing cohort of experts warning about a bubble.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-02/dizzying-valuations-ipo-craze-tick-boxes-on-bubble-checklist?srnd=premium&sref=PnLZeVWM