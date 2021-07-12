Don’t Bunch Up Your Panties, Folks….It’s Transitory!

Fed’s own survey of consumer expectations reveals….consumer inflation expectations for one year ahead, jumped by the most on record, surging by 0.8% in one month, from 4.0% in May to an all-time high for this series of 4.8% in June.
Fed’s own survey of consumer expectations reveals….consumer inflation expectations for one year ahead, jumped by the most on record, surging by 0.8% in one month, from 4.0% in May to an all-time high for this series of 4.8% in June.
Copyright © 2021 Subsidium LLC. All Rights Reserved.