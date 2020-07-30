Doug Casey’s Sanity Check In A World Unhinged

The people promoting a US cultural revolution aren’t getting much resistance. The old regime—the conservatives, the Republicans—are totally bamboozled and intimidated. They’ve been brainwashed into accepting the righteousness of the Left’s cultural, political, and social agendas. They don’t like it, but they sheepishly accept it. The schools, the NGOs, corporations, Hollywood, the media have inculcated their notions into society.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/07/doug-casey/doug-casey-on-the-cultural-revolution-in-the-us-and-what-it-means-for-the-election/