Durham’s Danchenko Indictment: How dossier non-source Sergei Millian was framed

The national media bit hard on the Millian story shopped by Simpson. First, the Wall Street Journal ran a story in early 2017 naming Millian as the key source of the most egregious dossier allegations, followed by the Washington Post. Millian said neither paper printed his rebuttals at length after reaching out to him by email.

https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/11/read-durhams-danchenko-indictment-how-dossier-non-source-sergei-millian-was-framed/?utm_source=ActiveCampaign&utm_medium=email&utm_content=Sharyl+Attkisson+Daily+Newsletter&utm_campaign=Daily+Newsletter