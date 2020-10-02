Dystopic “Philanthropy”: How The Gates Foundation Spreads Fear And Disinformation

Case in point: The Gates Foundation funds the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis to the tune of millions of dollars per year. The MRC Centre is the leading body advising world governments and the World Health Organization about infectious disease outbreaks.

Neil Ferguson, a professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London and co-founder of the MRC Centre, has produced a string of pandemic predictions that have turned out to be spectacularly incorrect:2,3

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/10/joseph-mercola/melinda-gates-slams-social-media-for-spreading-disinfo/