The online furniture seller Wayfair, W 3.83%▲ as well as the online used-car sellers Carvana CVNA 2.70%▲ and Vroom, VRM 0.60%▲ are among cash-burning internet retailers that will—within a few years—need to raise external financing or repay maturing debt to avoid a cash crunch, according to a report from Stifel that aims to track cash burn among small to midsize internet companies.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/e-commerces-red-hot-cash-burn-problem-11658314981?mod=djemheard_t