Eddie Lampert And Steven Mnuchin’s (Yes, That One) Excellent Adventure Gutting Sears
Four years ago, the store was profitable. Today, it is barely breaking even. Mr. Coulter and his wife haven’t taken a salary since the spring, and they are struggling to pay their bills. If they walk away from their store, they could get sued. A similar story is playing out at Hometown stores across the […]
