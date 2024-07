Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

This is not the first time that an invalid has occupied the Oval Office. After apparently exhausting himself in behalf of the “War to Make the World Safe for Democracy” and orchestrating the “peace conference” at Versailles that guaranteed the carnage of WWII, Woodrow Wilson succumbed to a nearly fatal stroke in October 1919 while […]