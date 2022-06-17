Electricity Cost Rising 50% in much of Illinois and Risk of Brownouts Looms

That estimate of approximate 50% increase in energy costs was borne out in recent op-ed by the president of Ameren, which supplies electricity to much of Southern and Central Illinois. The “typical residential customer in the Ameren Illinois service territory is expected to see a 54% increase in their energy bill starting in June of 2022,” he wrote. “The actual impact will depend on the amount of energy used.”

