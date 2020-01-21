Elizabeth Warren: An Unpleasant Scold Who Would Make Even The Donald Seem Likeable!
None of this has anything to do with the fact that Mrs. Warren is a woman. None of it would come into play with Amy Klobuchar or Tulsi Gabbard—or Hillary Clinton, for that matter. Mrs. Warren is singularly and excruciatingly unpleasant. She has no gift for communicating beyond her small circle of East Coast ideologues. […]
