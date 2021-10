The text doesn’t clearly define what is a “qualified commercial electric” vehicle, but our sources say Hertz’s Teslas would likely make the cut. The credit could save Hertz $1.26 billion and make a Tesla almost as cheap for Hertz to buy as a Toyota Camry.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/behind-that-hertz-tesla-purchase-elon-musk-mark-fields-rental-cars-electric-vehicles-congress-subsidy-11635283895