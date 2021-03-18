Enough Already! Let’s Stop Pretending Russia and China are Military Threats

Somehow, the opinion-makers in the media, the bloated military brass with all their ribbons and stars and with little to do but worry about how to keep their massively overbuilt operation afloat with ever more taxpayer money, and the members of Congress who like to gin up fears among the voters so they’ll keep voting for them have gotten everyone thinking that Russia is still hell bent on world communist takeover and that China it trying to replace the US as global hegemon.

Nothing could be farther from the truth.

https://www.counterpunch.org/2021/03/18/lets-stop-pretending-russia-and-china-are-military-threats/?utm_source=FFF+Daily&utm_campaign=36d9a4c223-FFF+Daily+03-18-2021&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_1139d80dff-36d9a4c223-318071833