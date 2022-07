Gas prices in the Netherlands, a European benchmark, are already eight times higher than normal, and electricity trading is signaling the crunch may last into next year. Power for 2023 delivery is changing hands at prices six times higher than the 5-year average in Germany, Europe’s biggest market.

