Driven by fears that Russia may cut supply to Europe, the EU imported more LNG from the U.S. than pipeline gas from Russia for the first time ever. This insatiable thirst for natural gas has driven prices so high that developing nations can no longer afford the vital commodity.

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/Europes-Insatiable-Thirst-For-LNG-Is-Causing-Blackouts-In-Developing-Countries.html