Europol Director Catherine De Bolle told the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag that the flood of weapons on the Ukraine-Russia battlefield could end up in the hands of criminal groups for years to come. “At some point the war will be over. We want to avoid a situation like the one that followed the war in the Balkans 30 years ago,” she said to the publication in reference to conflicts in the wake of Yugoslavia’s collapse.

“The weapons from this war are still being used by criminal groups today,”

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2022/06/tyler-durden/europol-warns-weapons-shipped-to-ukraine-could-be-used-by-criminal-groups-for-years/