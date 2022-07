In previous investigations, this author has detailed how TikTok is flooded with NATO officials, how former FBI agents abound at Twitter, and how Reddit is led by a former war planner for the NATO think tank, the Atlantic Council. But the sheer scale of infiltration of Facebook blows these away. Facebook, in short, is utterly swarming with spooks.

https://scheerpost.com/2022/07/18/meet-the-ex-cia-agents-deciding-facebooks-content-policy/