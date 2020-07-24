Fauci Is Dead Wrong: New York Did Not Do it “Correctly”

Thousands of recovering coronavirus patients were sent to nursing homes, landing in settings that even Cuomo has called “the optimum feeding ground for this virus.” Moving elderly COVID-19 patients back into nursing homes––which produced a contagion effect that has been likened to “fire through dry grass”––was done in the name of flattening the curve, keeping hospital beds and other resources from being overwhelmed as the initial spread proceeded. But devastation followed. As of July 15, 42 percent of all U.S. deaths were linked to nursing homes, amounting to more than 57,000 lives lost––over 6,000 of them in New York.

