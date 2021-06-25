FBI Goes Full Retard Gestapo On Model NYC Citizen Who Was At Jan. 6th

Yes, he attended then-President Donald Trump’s rally in Washington, DC, on Jan. 6, but he never entered the Capitol. He was in a friend’s room at the JW Marriott a 30-minute walk away when the Capitol breach occurred.

Nonetheless, he was raided in February by the FBI anti-terrorism task force, handcuffed, paraded and detained for three hours while his apartment was ransacked and all his devices confiscated. Four months later, he hasn’t been charged and doesn’t have his devices back, but his neighbors are shunning him, and he’s had two strokes from the stress.

https://nypost.com/2021/06/23/fbi-tears-new-yorkers-life-into-shreds-devine/