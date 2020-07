The board of Macy’s Inc. handed $9 million in equity awards to six top executives just two weeks after the department store chain said it would cut thousands of jobs in its corporate office.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-07-16/macy-s-executives-get-9-million-in-bonuses-after-3-900-jobs-cut?sref=PnLZeVWM