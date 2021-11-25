In response to what the news site Axios has called “one of the most egregious journalistic errors in modern history,” the Washington Post has re-edited at least a dozen stories related to Steele. For two of those, the Post removed entire sections, changed headlines, and added lengthy editor’s notes. But the Post’s response also exhibits the limits of the media’s Steele-induced self-examination.

https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2021/11/24/five_trump-russia_collusion_corrections_we_need_from_the_media_now_-_just_for_starters_804205.html?mc_cid=66c413d63f&mc_eid=891d8cfdc0