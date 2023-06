Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

That didn’t take long. Twelve days after Biden signed the ballyhooed legislation unfreezing the nation’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, the public debt crossed the $32 trillion mark on June 16th. And that was only nine months after it crossed the $31 trillion level in October 2022. For that matter, by this date in 2033 the […]