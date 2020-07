Over the last year employment has declined by 15.3% in New York compared to 14.4% in Massachusetts, 13.4% in New Jersey, 11.8% in Rhode Island and 10.3% in Connecticut. The only state that has lost more jobs than New York is Hawaii (16%), but its economy relies mostly on tourism and travel.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/what-else-cuomo-crushed-11595631048?mod=opinion_lead_pos1