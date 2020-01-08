German Car Production Crashes To 23 Year Low
Car production in Germany has tumbled to its lowest levels in 23 years, according to Bloomberg. Names like Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler produced 4.66 million cars in German factories last year, which is the weakest number since 1996. The 9% decrease was blamed on waning demand from international markets and estimates are for deliveries to […]
