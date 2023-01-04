German Govt. Study Shows Pfizer Jab Triggers Wrong Antibodies

A new study out of Germany, funded by the German government, and published in the medical journal Science Immunology, raises the possibility that the so-called vaccine manufactured by BioNTech/Pfizer to fight the mRNA SARS-CoV-2 virus (and possibly the Moderna product), reduces a person’s level of antibodies that fights the virus and increases the level of another kind of antibody that is much less effective at fighting the virus.

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2023/01/its_time_to_ask_whether_repeated_mrna_vaccine_shots_weaken_the_immune_response_to_covid19.html