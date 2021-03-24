Germans Say “Nyet” To Easter Lockdown: You’re Not In East Germany Anymore, Angela

Merkel is dropping the plan after it inspired an intense public backlash and resistance by politicians in the opposition and Merkel’s coalition, anonymous sources reportedly told Bloomberg. Merkel informed the leaders of Germany’s 16 states in a video call on Wednesday morning that she was dropping the five-day lockdown, which would have closed all businesses. Even supermarkets would have been forced to limit operations.

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/merkel-cancels-draconian-easter-lockdown-amid-backlash-furious-germans