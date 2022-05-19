Get Ready to Be Muzzled: The Coming War on So-Called Hate Speech

As expected, those who want safety at all costs will clamor for more gun control measures (if not at an outright ban on weapons for non-military, non-police personnel), widespread mental health screening of the general population and greater scrutiny of military veterans, more threat assessments and behavioral sensing warnings, more surveillance cameras with facial recognition capabilities, more “See Something, Say Something” programs aimed at turning Americans into snitches and spies, more metal detectors and whole-body imaging devices at soft targets, more roaming squads of militarized police empowered to do random bag searches, more fusion centers to centralize and disseminate information to law enforcement agencies, and more surveillance of what Americans say and do, where they go, what they buy and how they spend their time.

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/get_ready_to_be_muzzled_the_coming_war_on_so_called_dangerous_or_hateful_speech