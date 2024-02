Ooops! The Wall Street gamblers, who have been aggressively front-running the Fed’s imminent capitulation to their huffy demands for a new round of money-printing, got slapped with a splash of hotter-than-expected inflation this AM. In particular, Powell’s latest inflation-tracking gimmick—the so-called SuperCore CPI— came in at a red-hot 8.4% annualized rate for January. Of course, […]