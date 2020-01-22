Green Economy is the New Black at Davos 2020
Ultimately, the market will suss this out but the reality is that the Grand Solar Minimum is here and it’s playing havoc with the weather in ways which are simply not reducible to ‘CO2 bad mkay!…….. When Mark Carney, a central banker, is showing us maps of Florida before and after a 9 foot rise […]
David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.