Green Energy Credits: Crony Capitalism’s New BFF

Despite the risks, it is a familiar playbook for NextEra, which grew from a regional utility by capitalizing on tax credits that spurred the build-out of wind and solar farms.

This time around, the company played a crucial role lobbying lawmakers to define the size of new hydrogen tax credits, say people familiar with the matter. It is pushing the federal government to adopt its preferred criteria for what types of hydrogen should be eligible to receive tax credits.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-most-valuable-u-s-power-company-is-making-a-huge-bet-on-hydrogen-4c1896d?mod=djem10point