Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

Every now and then, Sleepy Joe channels reality, accidentally or otherwise, and did so last week in spades. When asked by a reporter how he was going to slim down his massive $3.5 trillion social spending boondoggle to bring Senator Joe Manchin and other moderates into the “yes” column, he let the budget gimmick cat […]