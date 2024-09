Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

Part 1 Here is a head-scratcher. During the long 46-year stretch from February 1974 to February 2024 “required reserves” in the US banking system climbed steadily from $35 billion to $208 billion. And then, bang! By orders of the Federal Reserve that number cliff-dived to zero in one fell swoop. Required Bank Reserves, 1974 to […]