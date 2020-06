The single biggest threat against President Donald Trump’s reelection in November isn’t unhinged liberals out for blood, a hostile media or even a politicized U.S. Supreme Court; it’s Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease adviser on the White House Coronavirus Task Force. If he’s not reined in, then he may succeed in making Trump a one-term president.

https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/06/19/its_time_to_bench_fauci_143492.html