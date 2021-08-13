Here They Go Again: Now Comes The Fourth Wave Of Covid……Lies

After all, we heard very much the same thing during March, April, and May of 2020. Local governments were building makeshift hospitals in conventions centers—yet they went unused. Memphis’s overflow hospital was closed down after an entire year of never housing a single patient. In late 2020, after months of media reports that New York hospitals were utterly overwhelmed, Andrew Cuomo announced New York hospitals “were never overwhelmed.” Colorado built a 2,200-patient overflow hospital. It was never used. Last spring, a $17 million overflow facility in Houston was dismantled without ever being used.

