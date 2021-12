The epic housing bubble and bust in the mid-to-late-2000s was dreadfully disruptive for many Americans. Some never recovered. Now the central planners have done it again…On Tuesday, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) released its U.S. House Price Index (HPI) for September. According to the FHFA HPI, U.S. house prices rose 18.5 percent from the third quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021.

