So, here we go. It’s Winter Number 3 of the Neverending Apocalyptic Virus Saga!

Yes, that apocalyptic virus, the virus that causes mild-to-moderate symptoms, or, quite often, no symptoms whatsoever, in approximately 95% of those infected, and the overall infection fatality rate of which is 0.1% to 0.5%, and the mortality profile of which more or less exactly mirrors the normal mortality profile, and so on,

