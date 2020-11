The ultimate scarcity is time. Contriving remedies for every disease is a fool’s errand that would doom the human race to an endless waste of time and resources in a whack-a-mole frenzy beating down diseases that always crop up in unexpected times and places.

But billions of human immune systems across the planet in an unfathomable process of biomic learning are constantly surveying the viral landscape.

https://www.aier.org/article/viruses-lockdowns-and-biomic-learning/