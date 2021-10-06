Holy Moly! AG Garland Sics FBI On Parents Who Oppose Critical Race Theory Materials Sold By His Daughter’s Company

Attorney General Merrick Garland’s daughter is Rebecca Garland. In 2018 Rebecca Garland married Xan Tanner [LINK]. Mr. Xan Tanner is the current co-founder of a controversial education service company called Panorama Education. [LINK and LINK] Panorama Education is the “social learning” resource material provider to school districts and teachers that teach Critical Race Theory.

