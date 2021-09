Before the Civil War, the United States, as its plural name suggests, was federal and not central in form, and sovereignty resided ultimately in the people of the several states, taken separately, rather than in a unified entity. Bassani’s book is rich and complex, and, rather than attempt of a summary of its many valuable ideas, I’ll discuss only a few of them.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/09/david-gordon/how-america-abandoned-decentralization-and-embraced-the-state/