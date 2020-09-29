How The Chicoms Bamboozled The World Into Lockdown Mania

Regardless, on Jan. 29, WHO Director Tedros Adhanom said he was “very impressed and encouraged by the president [Xi Jinping]’s detailed knowledge of the outbreak” and the next day praised China for “setting a new standard for outbreak response.” Yet only six days in, the lockdown—“unprecedented in public health history”—had produced no results, so Tedros was praising human rights abuses with nothing to show for them.

https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/china-covid-lockdown-propaganda